Over 20 Passengers Feared Dead In Rivers Boat Mishap

At least 20 persons, including children, have been drowned in a fishing boat that was travelling along the Andoni-Bonny waterways in Andoni local government area of Rivers State on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the boat, which was conveying 25 passengers, was hit by a heavy wave, forcing it to break into two parts.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that there was no rescue team present at the scene when the accident took place, leaving the passengers to fend for themselves in the water.

The tragic accident was confirmed in a press statement personally signed by Erastus C. Awortu, Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, yesterday.

He said: “We received with rude shock and deep pain a disturbing report that over 20 persons from Andoni are feared dead in a mishap involving two Andoni/Bonny-bound boats which occurred within the Andoni waterways on Tuesday 9th, 2024.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to offer further support especially to give the survivals necessary medical attention and recover the remains of the dead from the Sea.

“Our hearts go out to the families and Communities of victims of this unfortunate disaster, especially Ngo Town, Ataba, Isiama and other Communities whose loved ones were involved in the boat mishap.

“We share in their pain and trauma, our prayers and thoughts are with them in this moment of grief.”

“While Council bemoan the boat mishap which came at a time when our people were still basking in the mood of a successful festive season in Andoni, we call on operators of water transportation in Andoni to ensure strict compliance of all passengers to safety rules.”