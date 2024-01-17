Truck Kills Kwara Poly Student, Others Injured In Ilorin

A truck conveying laterite at the Sango roundabout area, on Tuesday, has crushed a yet to be identified student of the Institute of Technology, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, to death, leaving two others with injuries.

It was gathered that the three students were on a motorcycle on their way to receive lectures when the tragedy occurred.

However, the truck driver heading towards Maraba from Sango, reportedly lost control while approaching the roundabout and hit a vehicle in front, which also clashed with the motorcycle, conveying the three students.

Confirming the horrible report, the spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, ASP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed that the driver of the truck had been detained by the police at the ‘A’ Division, Challenge, Ilorin.

She said: “It’s very unfortunate that a student lost his life in the incident, two others are currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

“Though investigation has commenced, it’s annoying that driver of the truck could not slow down to obey the big bump at the roundabout and lost control to claim a life.”

Also, the school spokesperson, Hajia Halimat Garuba, described the incident as very sad, she said: “It’s very sad that one of our students in IOT died in that accident and two others sustained severe injuries. I can’t get you the details of their identities now.”