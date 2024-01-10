“Try Admitting That Your Role Model Makes Shameful Mistakes” – TBoss Spills

TBoss, a reality personality on Big Brother Naija, shared her opinions on her Instagram story about fans thinking their role models are perfect.

She noted that these well-known individuals who are also regarded as “role models” are fallible human beings who make mistakes just like everyone else.

The reality star pointed out that even though some of these role models have made horrible and embarrassing mistakes in the past, it doesn’t alter the fact that they were compassionate and loving people before.

She composed: “You know it is okay to admit that your role model was simply just human right? And humans makes mistakes. Really awful and sometimes even nasty and shameful mistakes. Doesn’t take away from the fact that one time they showed consideration to some people which probably included you. So don’t know off those who saw a totally different side of your role model”

See her post below…