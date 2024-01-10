“It’s World Chichi’s Day” – Bbnaija Star Declares As She Turns A Year Older Today

Reality TV star Chichi, whose real name is Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, is celebrating her 24th birthday with a personal message to herself.

The BBNaija Season 7 housemate, who was born on January 10, 2000, recognised herself on her Instagram page by designating January 10 as Chichi Day.

She wrote: “Attention Earthlings, halt the universe! It’s World Chichi’s Day, and global festivities are in session.”

The reality TV star’s photoshoot snap has her lovely caption on it.

Netizens have taken to her comment section to celebrate her.

READ MORE: Tiwa Savage Files Complaint To Police Against Davido, Alleges Threat To Life

View some responses below:

favourliicious: “When a Star is born everyone gets to feel its brightness, Happy Birthday Star Girl Trophy girl happy birthday.”

mariam7441: “Happy birthday dear trophy gal,u are who u think u are .U are beautiful ,u are brave ,u are smart and above all u are blessed and love .keep doing u dear the world will adjust.I love youuuu.”

cristalslush422: “Happy birthday beautiful you are amazing and I wish you everything good in life.”

choco_____timi_: “Happiest birthday to my golden Goddess 🏆you’re a star keep shining ✨✨✨✨I love you always and forever.”

mannequin_lordess: “You’ve been such a huge huge inspiration. I have always known that I don’t Stan nonsense and you proved it time and time again. The very best is yet to come in your life. I wish you the most amazing birthday ever. Enjoy.”

SEE POST: