Despite the strained relationship between Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki, Shuaibu dismissed concerns about the Governor’s influence on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure, asserting that it belongs to the Party itself.

Addressing his ambition and his principal’s support for another aspirant, Asue Ighodalo, he said that Obaseki would ultimately extend support to him.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Shuaibu said he is confident about securing the PDP ticket for the gubernatorial race.

According to him, the true owner of the structure would be revealed after the primary elections on February 3.

He said, “Mr. Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, my boss and my senior brother will support me. He had said it at the secretariat when we had our stakeholders meeting that whoever wins, he will support and whoever that will win is nobody else but Philip Shaibu.”

“We said that we needed to take our state back and return it to the people, and we did take the state back and return it to the people. Along the line, something happened, and the state is about to be hijacked again, so we said no.

“This election is another challenge. They want to take the state from Edo people and return it to businessmen, and we are saying no! Because Edo state cannot return to Egypt.

“Edo state will continually move forward, and the only way it can move forward is if power resides with the people. PDP says power to the people, not power to business friends or business colleagues.

“We are standing on the mandate of the people. My support is organic, and with Philip Shaibu, the PDP will retain its seat in Edo state.”

Shuaibu, unbothered by the Governor’s alleged backing of another aspirant, highlighted the difference in their experiences, stating, “I am bringing value to governance, administratively governing for the betterment of the people.”

He underscored the significance of experience in leadership, asserting that Edo State cannot afford another experiment.

Confident in his campaign based on organic support, Shuaibu shared his vision for immediate actions upon winning the PDP ticket, including the announcement of key appointments and portfolios.