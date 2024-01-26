“Many Citizens Misuse Emergency Number” – Police FPRO Warns

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has urged the citizens to shun the abuse of the Nigeria Police Force emergency numbers.

Olumuyiwa made this known during an interview on Miliki 101.3 radio station, Lagos, when he was asked if the emergency numbers for every state command was still active for response.

The force’s PRO responded that the numbers were all functioning, but noted that most Nigerians abuse the purpose of the emergency numbers.

He said: “When citizens dial emergency numbers, they use them for the wrong cause. When you call the numbers that robbery is happening somewhere, you do not have to ask me, the welfare of my family. You are not expected to ask about the police recruitment process on the numbers.

“You cannot call to wish me happy celebrations. It is not meant for that, it is an emergency line. You cannot be asking for directives on how to fill your details on the police portal.

“Many citizens misuse the emergency service, and it infuriates those assigned to respond to calls at that desk.”

“Let me say this here, we are not customer care attendants, especially those network service providers. Those ones cannot cut off your calls. If you call the police control room, and you are talking too much, or off point, they will abort it. They are at their duty posts, we are not customer care attendants. That will be tolerating your shenanigans.

“If you call the police emergency numbers, and you are blabbering, the officers in charge will cut off. That is not what they are there for.

“Stop asking for my wife, my children on emergency calls. Many individuals abuse it, that it is what is making it look as if, the numbers are not functioning.”