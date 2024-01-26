“Who Is He That God Can’t Call?” – Pastor Shares His View On Yul Edochie’s Online Ministry

Pastor Robert Jr., a Nigerian, has openly expressed his support for the recently founded True Salvation Ministry of Nollywood star Yul Edochie.

Alongside the endorsement came a strong warning about the possible repercussions for anyone who is criticising the actor-turned-pastor.

A recent Facebook post by Pastor Robert, senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, highlighted how anyone can be used by God, regardless of background, and included a soft copy of Yul Edochie’s ministry.

The prominent pastor continued by ranking Yul Edochie higher than well-known Nigerian televangelist Chris Okotie, using the latter’s previous marriages as the foundation for his comparison.

He went on to call attention to Chris Okotie’s three divorced marriages, raising doubts about the legitimacy of someone holding the title of pastor in spite of such private circumstances.

In his words;

“…God can use anybody!

“This Yul Edochie is even better than Chris Okotie.

“Chris Okotie who married three different women in different times and yet ended up divorcing all. Yet his a pastor!

“Who is Yul that God can’t call?!!!

“Is his sin the worse sin? Or are you people just hating on him? Becareful, man is not God!”



See some reactions to his comments,

Roselyn Bankong said; “Thank you so much sir for telling them, Because the h@te is to much on him.”

Ijeoma Kenneth said; “God bless you. “Some people are questioning his discipleship. “Saying he needs training, what if he gone through that but decided not to bring it on social media. God have his own way.”

Melody C. Unah said; “Why is he telling us. “Let him go ahead and d what he want we don’t care. “Is he the only one to have been called by God if at all it’s true.”

