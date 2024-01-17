“Who Are The Illegal Miners?” – Sowore Queries Oyo Governor Over Explosion

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has tasked the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to expose the illegal miners behind the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday.

Recall that the Governor issued a statement on Wednesday, stating that the explosion was caused by illegal miners.

Reacting to Makinde’s statement in a post via his official X account on Wednesday, Sowore said that the state’s Governor and Security agencies must work to unmask the identity of the suspected illegal miners who caused the fatal explosion.

He also called on the Department of State Services to immediately release a preliminary report on the explosion, living no fewer than 77 persons injured.

Sowore wrote: “Again, who is that miner? What is the miner’s name, and what do they mine in Oyo State? Is it gold, silver, cobalt, uranium, or what? A release should be done immediately to reveal the identity of the miner!

“Mining and using explosives has a procedure and rarely explodes without a trigger, especially dynamite. You have to ignite it automatedly or use fire. Was the building rigged with explosives? If so, why so?

“Is the governor of Oyo State aware of mining in the Agodi residential area? Is the governor aware of it, or is the state carrying out rock blasting in a residential area?

“The DSS is saddled with approving the use of explosives around Nigeria. What is their public position on what happened? At least citizens need a preliminary report from the DSS on this matter immediately.”