Why Aiyedatiwa Hasn’t Moved Into Ondo Govt. House – Officials

Following his swearing-in three weeks ago, as the substantive Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is yet to move into the the Governor’s Office at the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, the State capital.

Aiyedatiwa since assumption of office, has been working from his old Deputy Governor’s office, as gathered and disclosed Punch.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on December 27, 2023, shortly after the death of late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

As of Friday, Aiyedatiwa is yet to move into the main Governor’s office and is not making use of the Government House, a source in the Governor’s Office revealed.

“The governor has been coming to the office, but he has been using his old deputy governor office to operate and receive visitors. He has yet to occupy the state Government House too. The only place he uses in the Government House is the Presidential Lodge where he receives visitors. The governor’s residential lodge too has not been used by the Governor,” the source stated.

Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, also confirmed the development, adding that the presidential lodge was being used by the Governor to receive visitors.

“The governor has been using the Government House; he receives visitors at the presidential lodge. Others are undergoing renovation. Very soon, everything will be alright. The new building in the Government House is nearing completion and he might be using there.

“The main governor’s office too is under renovation; after the renovation, the governor will move in,” the CPS stated