Wizkid Breaks Silence After DJ Chicken Disrespected His Late Mother

Grammy Award-winning artist Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has taken to social media to express his disapproval of DJ Chicken’s treatment of his late mother.

After publicly criticising the singer’s mother, who passed away lately, and asserting that he had not given him any money, DJ Chicken gained a lot of attention online.

The award winning singer was pulled further by the controversial DJ, who revealed that he will soon be joining his mother in the afterlife.

Nigerians took exception at this, especially Wizkid FC, who called for the DJ’s imprisonment.

It’s all about love, DJ Chicken stated in his apology to Wizkid and Wizkid FC.

Wizkid FC, however, rejected the apology and consequently barred him from using his TikTok account.

In a since-deleted post, the singer responded on his verified Instagram page story section.

The “Essence” crooner revealed that nobody should ever forget that life is cheap.

He wrote; “Life is cheap, No forget.”

SEE POST: