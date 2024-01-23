Kogi PDP Chairman Suspended Over Alleged N19m Fraud

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State, Ibrahim Huseini, has been suspended indefinitely over allegations of misappropriating N19 million from the party’s funds and engaging in activities anti-party’s activities.

Huseini’s suspension was announced on Monday, in a letter dated January 21, 2024, in which officials of the PDP in Dekina LGA expressed their lack of confidence in the embattled chairman.

The PDP Local Government Working Committee in Dekina further accused the party’s chairman of disregarding established party protocols and institutions.

The letter reads: “We, the Local Government and Ward Executives of Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State, suspended you as Party Divisional Chairman on January 15, 2024, following a vote of no confidence by the majority executive at both local and ward levels.

“This decision stems from your mismanagement of party funds, open threats to executive members, and involvement in anti-party activities, particularly evident during the last presidential and state governorship elections in the state.

“You are hereby instructed to submit all party materials in your possession to the divisional secretary of the party. Your actions have hindered the progress of the party by not adhering to the provisions of the party constitution.”