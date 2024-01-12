“You People Tried To Kill Me With Pepper Soup” – Outgoing French Ambassador Tells Nigerians

The outgoing Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann has revealed her experience with the indigenous food during her time in the country.

The French Ambassador who is set to take up a new role as the director for Africa in Paris, disclosed that she will miss Nigeria but not the pepper soup.

Blatmann made this known in an interview in Abuja on Thursday, ahead of her departure from Nigeria.

She said: “I will be very honest with you and blunt, I will not miss the pepper soup because it’s too peppery. You people tried to kill me several times.

“I will be eating all sorts of things with my eyes red and crying, I have smoke coming out of my ears. I am exaggerating but honestly, why do you put so much pepper? In the North, it’s better but in the South West, my God!

“But I like the jollof rice, I like the moimoi and the puff-puff. I will miss the climate, I will miss the love of the people, I will miss the sense of humour, the laughter, the music, the dancing, I dance a lot, I will miss a lot.”