“She Knows My Routine, My Life Is In Her Hands” – VeryDarkMan Continues To Shade Tonto Dikeh

VeryDarkMan, a social media activist, is not backing down from his attacks on actress Tonto Dikeh, even after she demanded his arrest.

The celebrity-bashing social media advocate stated that he and Tonto work out at the same gym in Abuja, taking a jab at her via his Instagram story.

He asserted that the actress is aware of his schedule, when he arrives, and when he leaves, and as a result, his life is in her hand.

He observed that although it is commonly said that women bring down great men.

“Tonto Dikeh and I use the same gym in Abuja, she knows my routine, she knows when I come and when I leave. My life is in her hands.

Tonto Dikeh my life is in your hands

You go explain tire when I say you will learn I meant you will learn

They say all great men were brought down by women. Sadly I identify as a honey badger

I was in the same room with Gistlover yesterday. It is my world y’all live in it, fun fact I go let them know I am from Edo State…. You go dey use VDM play”. He composed.