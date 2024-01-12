“She Knows My Routine, My Life Is In Her Hands” – VeryDarkMan Continues To Shade Tonto Dikeh

By
Owolabi Ayobami
-

VeryDarkMan, a social media activist, is not backing down from his attacks on actress Tonto Dikeh, even after she demanded his arrest.

The celebrity-bashing social media advocate stated that he and Tonto work out at the same gym in Abuja, taking a jab at her via his Instagram story.

He asserted that the actress is aware of his schedule, when he arrives, and when he leaves, and as a result, his life is in her hand.

READ MORE: Ini Edo Sparks Dating Rumour Amid Birthday Message To IK Ogbonna

He observed that although it is commonly said that women bring down great men.

“Tonto Dikeh and I use the same gym in Abuja, she knows my routine, she knows when I come and when I leave. My life is in her hands.

Tonto Dikeh my life is in your hands

You go explain tire when I say you will learn I meant you will learn

They say all great men were brought down by women. Sadly I identify as a honey badger

I was in the same room with Gistlover yesterday. It is my world y’all live in it, fun fact I go let them know I am from Edo State…. You go dey use VDM play”. He composed.

Very Dark Man says his life is in Tonto's hands
Very Dark Man says his life is in Tonto's hands
Very Dark Man says his life is in Tonto's hands

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR