Nigerian Army Tortures Police Officer Over Alleged Wrong Parking In Delta

A Nigerian Policeman, identified as Edet Inwang, has been hospitalized after he was tortured and brutalised by a group of Military men in Asaba, Delta State.

However, in a petition written by Edet’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff and made available to the public on Thursday, revealed that the police officer was beaten and physically assaulted by at least 10 soldiers because he allegedly parked his car at a wrong spot.

According to the petition, the incident happened on the 9th of December 2023 when the police man was going to his place of work.

Effiong added that the Edet decided to park at a store very close to the Nigerian Army’s Brigade to purchase some items.

The petition partly reads: “That upon having his vehicle parked, he heard the voice of a man on mufti whom he would later identify as one Lance Corporal Onyibuchi of the Intelligence Department attached to the 63 Brigade, Asaba, talking from a far distance and speaking in tones which our Client could not comprehend.

“That while the ranting ensued, a uniformed soldier approached our Client requesting him to re-park his vehicle, an instruction which our Client unhesitatingly made attempts to comply with.

“That in an attempt to re-park the vehicle, Lance Corporal Cliyibuchi approached our Client, dragging him backwards and asking him why he refused to obey his instructions.

“That in reacting to his question, our Client politely and in a non-confrontational manner explained to the said Lance Corporal Onyibuchi that he didn’t hear what he was saying due to the distance; however what followed our Client’s. response was a slap from Lance Corporal Onyibuchi and in the twinkling of an eye, other soldiers numbering not less than ten, pounced on our Client, attacking him in a very ugly fashion to the point where he became unconscious.”

“That while the assault persisted, one of the military men who participated in the assault hit an iron rod against our Client’s head, while his left knee and ankle were also hit with the butt of a gun.

“When the said lieutenant asked what our Client had done, the soldiers who assaulted him responded dismissively and recklessly that they did not know that our Client is a police officer.

“That as a consequence of this assault on our client, he has sustained series of injuries which have taken a toll on his physical, emotional and mental health.

The petition, therefore, urged the Chief of Defence Staff to immediately intervene into the matter and ensure justice prevails.