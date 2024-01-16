Yul Edochie Comes Under Fire For Supporting Cameroonian Boxer Francis Ngannou

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has drawn criticism from his followers for sharing a photo of Francis Ngannou on his Instagram page prior to the upcoming big fight, ostensibly as a powerful show of support.

The fighter from Cameroon was affectionately referred to as “My man.”

It should be noted that Anthony Joshua will be taking on Francis Ngannou for a heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday March 8, 2024.

His lack of support for fellow Nigerian Anthony Joshua drew harsh criticism from comment section users.

See some reactions…

thatsandybabyy: Hmmmmm is ok..I won’t talk..hmmmmm so now it’s Cameroon ehh?hmmm

benardo_styles: Na upside down you dey think sometimes 😂

azohmonica said :No carry chuck skin reach we here for Cameroon ohh.. ? Your man ?😂😂��😂.. I beg be doing photo shoots with your giant juju please

princephinest: This guy they always go the opposite side so that people will keep talking about him. Well I guess he like to keep treading

