“2baba Should Be Grateful To Blackface Because He Made Him What He Is Today” – Eedris Abdulkareem

Veteran musician Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed the reasons why his colleague 2face Idibia should be eternally grateful to Blackface.

The former bandmates, Blackface and 2face, have had a long-standing feud over the years.

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch, Eedris Abdulkareem talked about seeing Blackface chance 2face at an event and and how he encouraged him.

He declared Blackface, who was previously rated higher than 2face, to be a great guy and songwriter.

Eedris asserted that 2face is wrongfully using previous occurrences to pay his former bandmate at this time.

In a follow-up message, he urged 2face to look after Blackface, noting that he is the reason for everything 2face is today.

In his words,

“I saw where Blackface chanced 2face like this, they were living in one room but they made the room more spacious because dem be three, then Blackface go carry two babes enter room, e go discharge 2face, dem no born am we’ll make he talk, so e fit go block 2face for swimming pool, he go just dey there cover head, I’ll just go there, ask 2face wassup Wetin you dey do here, he will just tell me na inspiration o, I’ll just tell him to keep quiet, I’ll say which kind inspiration, my man don chance you again abi, no worry, everything is gonna be okay, Blackface is a good writer but he chanced 2face those days” he said in parts.

See some reactions to the interview,

Kokobum said: “We all know, he just had more grace”

Kevin penned: “This one wan make blackface come out con dey talk again”

Eyitayo wrote: “You see why Burna dey talk say he wan beat am,, cho cho cho like baby”

VERIFIED homie stated: “This man dey smoke igbo em dey drink ogogoro. All he’s saying here are all lies”

SEE INTERVIEW BELOW: