Abducted Ekiti School Kids, Teachers Regain Freedom

Children of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State and their teachers, who were kidnapped by armed men last week Monday have regained their freedom.

The captives were set free at about 2.00 am on Sunday.

At the time of this report, it could not be ascertained if the rescue was orchestrated by security operatives or after payment of ransom.

Recall that the abductors had demanded N100 million for the release of the victims, which was not paid earlier prompting rumours that the kidnappers had threatened to kill the pupils.

In a short video clip being circulated on Sunday morning, the freed pupils and their teachers were sighted sitting on the floor, looking tired.

Adebayo Oluwatosin, Chairman of Emure Local Government, who confirmed this to Radio Nigeria said the victims were now in the palace of Elemure of Emure Ekiti.

He said the school bus driver was killed while the other eight regained their freedom

A government official at Emure Ekiti, who confirmed the release of the abductees, said, “The abductees are here, the parents and family members are here. I will give you details shortly.”

A source, who also confirmed the development, said that officials of the state Ministry of Health were on the ground to take them to Ado Ekiti, the state capital for medical attention.

The police is yet to confirm this development.