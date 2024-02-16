Borno Govt Declares One-Day Fast To Fight Insecurity, Economic Hardship

As part of efforts to tackle many challenges, such as economic hardship and insecurity issues, the Borno State Government has declared a one-day fast for Monday, February 19, to seek divine intervention.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed this in a statewide broadcast on Friday.

He said: “I speak to you today with a heavy heart, but also with a determination to address the challenges that have befallen our beloved state.

“I am deeply troubled by the recent hardships faced by our citizens, particularly the high cost of food items, i understand the burden that this places on families and individuals.

“I want to assure you that we are taking decisive steps to alleviate this issue,” explaining, “Our government is focusing on reviving agriculture in the state, intending to increase food production and reduce our reliance on food palliative.”

“By doing so, we hope to not only lower the cost of food items but also to create sustainable livelihoods for our people.

“It is with great concern that I address the recent planting of mines on major roads by some miscreants.

“These cowardly acts have not only threatened the safety of our citizens but have also hindered the movement of goods and services essential for our state’s development.”

“As people of faith and from our previous experience, I implore his eminence, the Shehu of Borno, the Chief Imam, Imams, and the Christian brothers and the citizens of Borno State to observe a one-day voluntary fast on Monday the 19th of February 2024,”