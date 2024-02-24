“Burna Boy Didn’t Steal From American Music, We Stole From Him” – Steve Harvey

American director and television personality Steve Harvey has declared that, in contrast to common opinion, Burna Boy and other African musicians did not plagiarise American music.

According to him, African soul, rhythm, and music have a greater influence in the West, especially in America.

The Tv personality said in a recent episode of his television show that,

“People claim Burna Boy stole this, no we stole from Burna Boy. Africans are the beats, soul, rhythm, and hard work that inspire our courage,”.

In an interview with Apple Music last year, Burna Boy made it clear that he does not perform the popular West African music known as “Afrobeats,” but rather “Afrofusion,” which he defined as a blend of African music components and American hip-hop, R&B, soul, and Jamaican dancehall and reggae.