“I Want To Feature Burna Boy On ‘My Car’ Remix” – Tony Tetuila

Tony Tetuila, a Nigerian veteran singer, has expressed his desire to collaborate with Burna Boy and other new generation performers.

He stated that he would want to include the ‘African Giant’ on the remix of his 2001 smash single ‘My Car’.

During an interview with online personality Daddy Freeze, the former member of the defunct music group The Remedies confirmed this.

While speaking, he said,

“I wan work with that boy. I am working on ‘My Car’ remix and I want Burna Boy. I love him. I love all these guys.

“Do you know what they have taken the music to? I love what that guy is doing. I listen to his songs always in my car.”