“Why I Quit Football For Music” – Fuji Star, Pasuma

Nigerian Fuji sensation Wasiu Alabi, better known by his stage name as Pasuma, has spoken about the turning point in his career that led him from football to music.

The iconic performer, who just turned 56, discussed how a failure in his football career inspired him to seek a career in music.

Pasuma claimed in an interview that his primary goal was to play professional football and represent Nigeria at the international level.

His ultimate objective was to be selected to the national team for the FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985.

However, the Fuji star was heartbroken not to make the cut for the prestigious tournament.

Recalling the moment of rejection, Pasuma continued,

“I was a footballer, so I was invited for Kodak, but I decided to go into music because I wasn’t picked to go to Kodak for the World Cup then, so I now said I want to be a musician straight. I was a footballer before.”

Despite the setback in his football career, Pasuma remained positive and kept going.

Instead, he focused his energy and attention on music, eventually making a name for himself in the industry.

