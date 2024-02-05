Burna Boy’s Mother Hails Him For His Performance At The Grammys

Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, is proud of him after losing all of his four Grammy nominations.

Recall Burnaboy was included amongst artists to perform at the Grammys event.

The singer took his A-game to the Grammys stage, where he delivered the first ever Afro-beats performance at the Grammys.

He was later joined on stage by singer Brandy and rapper 21 Savage, and they performed Burnaboy’s hit song ‘Sittin on top of the world’.

Despite the fact that Burnaboy lost all four of his nominations at the Grammys 2024, his breakthrough as the first ever Afro-beat act to perform on the Grammys stage submerged his loss because it is a huge milestone.

The singer’s mother took to her Instagram story to upload a video in order to hail her son for his electrifying performance, stating that history was made.

In her caption, She wrote,

”Congrats @Burnaboygram on your Grammy performance!! History was made tonight”

