Davido Appreciates Footballer Memphis Depay For Gifting Him Rolex After Turning Up To Celebrate His 30th Birthday (Video)

Davido, a popular Afrobeats singer, is currently a topic of discussion on the internet due to his recent friendship with football player Memphis Depay.

Recently, Davido was seen celebrating Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay’s 30th birthday with American musician Chris Brown and prominent football players including Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, Pogba, and others.

Even though Davido has been in the news since his video featuring Paul Pogba of Juventus, it is impossible to ignore his most recent update, in which the singer expressed gratitude to Memphis Depay for his thoughtful gesture towards him.

On February 14, 2024, Davido praised football player Memphis Depay for giving him a Rolex after showing up to celebrate his 30th birthday on the insta-stories part of his verified Instagram page.

The Dutch football player Memphis Depay was filmed gifting Rolexes to people on his birthday in the video that has gone viral on the internet.

Davido was spotted hugging the football player with extreme pleasure after receiving his Rolex from him.

According to the singer, he never saw this coming because he has never gotten a present, despite the fact that he is usually giving gifts to people.

He added that he love and appreciate footballer Memphis Depay for gifting him the Rolex.

He wrote,

“bought me a @rolex on his own birthday !!! I never receive gifts I’ve always been the one to gift Pple! I love and appreciate you @memphisdepay..also lemme get some of that hair Lool.”

