”D’Banj Used To Pay Me N50k Despite Organizers Booking Me For N2M, His Mum Make Decisions” – Rapper Ikechukwu Spills

Ikechukwu Onunaku, a well-known Nigerian rapper, has detailed his encounter with D’banj, the record label’s boss, while at MoHits Records.

The legendary musician offered his perspectives during his guest appearance on media sensation Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live programme.

Ikechukwu disclosed that even though Dbanj would receive the payment for the shows he was scheduled for, the well-known artist would only give him N50k from his earnings as if it were a favour.

Even after landing engagements worth between N1 million and N2 million, he insisted that he only got paid a small portion of the total.

The rapper further revealed that his payout was later increased to N150,000 after a review initiated by DBanj’s mother.

In his words,

“When we used to go on the road, dem go pay Banga money, Banga go do like say e dey do me favour, him go give me N50k, back then I used to book like N1.5m, N1m, N2m. He increased it one time after we don fight, he increase am say ‘e talk to mummy, we go increase am to N150k,”.

On decision making, Ikechukwu continued, “Mummy is Dbanj’s mum, she was part of the record label spiritually. Ask Don Jazzy, dem no dey make decisions without momsi giving the okay for a very long time.”

SEE VIDEO: