“Dem Say Na Women Go Full My Church” – Yul Edochie Reveals People’s Prediction For His New Ministry

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor turned priest, has revealed what people anticipate for his church.

Recall, Yul stated last month that he was finally ready to embrace God’s call when he announced the opening of The Salvation Ministry, an online ministry where he will preach the gospel.

Many assumed he was merely seeking clout until he held his first internet service on Sunday, January 28th, and described how God called him.

Taking to Instagram to publish one of his pre-birthday photos, he called himself Africa’s most handsome preacher.

He also shared a common forecast about his church, noting that he had heard that it will be filled with women.

He captioned,

“Most handsome Pastor in Africa. Dem say na women go full my church”.

