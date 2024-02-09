Toyin Abraham Beams With Joy As Her Movie ‘Malaika’ Hits N300M

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, a popular Nollywood actress and movie producer, has expressed her excitement after her film Malaika surpassed an incredible box office milestone, earning over N300 million.

Since its theatrical release on December 22, 2023, “Malaika” has captivated audiences with its fascinating plot, great performances, and impressive direction.

The movie, starring Toyin Abraham, has struck hearts with its powerful plot and significant lessons, striking a deep chord with its audience.

Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to inform her followers that “Malaika” has surpassed her previous movie record, Ijakumo, becoming her highest-grossing film of all time.

According to the mother of one, her movie is presently the ninth highest Grossing Nigerian films till date.

READ MORE: “I’m Not A Saint, I’ve Done Drugs, Breaking Off From It Was Tough Fight” – Timaya Opens Up

She wrote,

“Thank you GOD and thank you to everyone who have seen Malaika👏👏 Malaika is now no 9 highest Grossing Nigerian films of all time.Malaikathemovie is still showing in all cinemas🤜🤜🤜 “.

SEE POST: