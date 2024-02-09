“One Year Ago Today My Mentality As Single Mother Changed” – Sophia Momodu Recounts

Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first babymama, has revealed how her perspective changed as a single mom.

“1 year ago today my whole world felt like it was crumbling around me. My child was so sick. At 1am she needed to be rushed to the hospital. In my panic state, I called Savo she was recording Stamina that night, and she showed up in less than 10 minutes.

Rushed us to the hospital. She just kept saying”Breathe”, I am here. I made is fine. You’re not alone” Hmmm that day I realized just how powerful my support system was. Rima showed up in 5mins. DSF showed up 30 minutes after we got to the hospital followed by Kanayo, then my family. The hospital was packed. This night changed my mentality as a single parent forever. 2 things: 1, it truly takes a village 2, God don’t play about his own”.

