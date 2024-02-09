AFCON: NANS Issues Warning To South Africans Over Alleged Threat Against Nwabali

South Africans have been cautioned by the National Association of Nigerian Students to desist from threatening Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper for the Super Eagles.

Against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Nwabali demonstrated his abilities by stopping two penalties in the shootout and making critical saves during regulation.

Idah Peterside, a former Super Eagles player, said on Channels Television on Thursday that Nwabali has received warnings from some supporters not to return to Chippa United in South Africa following the AFCON tournament.

Peterside said, “The biggest problem we have had is that we have gotten some messages where people have sent messages to the goalkeeper, threatening him.

“I hear some people are telling him not to come back to South Africa ‘since you didn’t want us to score.” We have not heard of any violence, but just threats. They have been threatening him and threatening some people.”

NANS Senate President Elvis Ekundina responded by urging South Africans to avoid Nwabali in a statement on Friday.

The student body condemned the South Africans’ threat against the Super Eagles goalkeeper, saying “Football should rather promote friendship and no bitterness”.

The group claimed that despite the Super Eagles’ recent string of losses, no one has been attacked.

NANS maintained that it would not fold its arms if South Africans made real their intentions to attack Nwabali.

“We have played in different tournaments where the Super Eagles have lost. We never channelled or blamed our performances on any country or persons outside our country.

READ MORE: Headies Returns To Nigeria For 17th Edition After Two Years In US

“We have always been chief promoters of the spirit of sportsmanship as this remains a solid avenue to spread love across the countries of the world.

“But we will at no time fold our arms and watch bad losers pounce on our brother for petty reasons like this”