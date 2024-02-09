Joseph Aloba Breaks Down After Ex-Wife Reveled He’s Not Mohbad’s Biological Father

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, was shown crying in a recent video after his ex-wife claimed he was not the artist’s biological father.

In a recent video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola with the caption,

“Adabi will judge- Baba Mohbad sings as he sheds uncontrollable tears to God”

As he listened to one of his unreleased songs, the grieving man was seen sobbing uncontrollably.

This occurred following Mohbad’s mother Abosede’s shocking claim to the public that Joseph was not the late musician’s biological father.

She accused Joseph Aloba of seeking to benefit from Mohbad’s death.

Abosede gave her ex-husband three days to comply with her threat of making him take a DNA test to establish the deceased artist’s paternity.

