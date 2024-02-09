“Where Can I Buy Some Asoebi, We need To Support Super Eagles” – Mary Njoku Queries Ahead Of AFCON Final

Mary Remmy Njoku, a Nollywood actress and director, has requested for help from her fans and followers ahead of the 2023 AFCON final.

In a 4-2 penalty shout-out, Nigeria’s Super Eagles overcame South Africa in the Semi-Final on Wednesday.

DR Congo was defeated 1-0 by Cote D’Ivoire, who the Super Eagles will face following their victory.

On Sunday, February 11th, the two are scheduled to compete for the title of Men’s Champions.

Mary is seeking assistance in obtaining Asoebi for her family ahead of the match.

Questioning where she can buy original jerseys, she stated that it is her way of supporting the Super Eagles.

READ MORE: “I Spent N15m On Young Duu’s Project” – Carter Efe

Taking to her Instagram page she wrote,

“I haven’t gotten our Asoebi for the AFCON final on Sunday.

Where can I buy some? For the whole Njoku clan, please.

Original Jersies oh!

We need to support our boys”.

SEE POST: