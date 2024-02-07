Don Jazzy Teases Ayra Starr For Wearing Long Skirt

Don Jazzy, the head of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, made fun of Ayra Starr for joining the long skirt group in a recent social media post.

Ayra Starr, the “Rush” crooner famed for her tiny clothes, announced today, February 7th, 2024, that she will no longer wear short skirts.

The singer stated that the inspiration behind her choice to begin wearing long skirts came from her mother.

As evidence that she complied with her mother’s advice, Ayra Starr uploaded a video of herself dancing to her most recent single, “Commas,” while rocking a long skirt.

She captioned,

“My mom said I should start wearing longer skirts 🤭 #ayerastarr.”However, the new video of Ayra Starr in the long skirt got many people talking as many said that the skirt was too long for her.”

Music tycoon Don Jazzy also joined the group of Nigerians making fun of Ayra Starr’s long skirt.

In reaction, Don Jazzy reposted the video on his Instagram account and captioned it,

“Who this? 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

See some comments on his post…

richassani: I no recognize dis person bcoz skirt too long who is this is this your new artiste boss or who like, WHOOOO ISSS THISSSSS PLISSSS.

ibikunle_gold_official: You wasted all this years waiting for Rihanna when she’s right under your wings! Weldone sir! You hear ? Weldone.

shine_rosman: That skirt is long o 🫣.

mrhorlic: Ayrastar spinal cord don bend finish, find her for me. I know one panel beater for my street.

jusgene6ix: Some people need to eat more. Really.

