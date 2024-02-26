Drama As Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Inappropriate’ Dance With Daughter Trends

Kunle Afolayan, a seasoned Nollywood actor and producer, has stirred some controversy online with his “inappropriate” dancing moves with his daughter Eyiyemi.

The highly anticipated series premiere of Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre, starring the multiple award-winning actor, took place over the weekend.

Sola Sobowale, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Bimbo Ademoye, musician D’Banj, Tunde Kelani, and many other well-known actors attended the event.

Footage posted on Instagram by Nollywoodcitadel from the after-party of the premiere showed Kunle Afolayan dancing with his first daughter, Eyiyemi, who is a significant cast member in the Anikulapo series.

The video was captioned, “Father and daughter moment”

The dance step, which is customary among lovers, caught the attention of netizens, who reprimanded him for doing so with his daughter.

READ MORE: Reactions As Judy Austin Cautions Young Girls Living Wayward Lifestyles

See some comments below…

olabisi8665 wrote, “I don’t like this. Kilode nau.”

tao_dubai berated him, “Na una go do movie for us to understand certain things in Yoruba culture but una go do otherwise at the back of camera. They can dance but There should be limit. Happiness is free.”

distinguish_alagaiyawo1 wrote, “Sey this dance style no con dey too raunchy bayi. Anyways they are cute Sha.”

amo_keade is of the opinion that Kunle Afolayan is trying to protect his daughter from other men. “Baba wey dey secure hin thing.. he no want make other boys go dance with her baba oni baba.. they’re cute sha.”

“This life just get money anything you do will be right in the eye of the people,” hollyankee wrote.

SEE VIDEO BELOW: