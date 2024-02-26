“I Wrote Davido’s Popular Song, Unavailable” – Logos Olori

Logos Olori, a DMW signee, has claimed to have written his record label boss Davido’s Grammy-nominated song ‘Unavailable’ which featured Musa Keys.

In a recent interview with Lagos-based Cool FM, the artist revealed this.

He claimed that Peruzzi, a colleague, authored the verse and that he was the song’s originator.

While speaking he said,

“‘Unavailable’ was nominated for the Grammys. We did that song somewhere in Ajah: myself, Magicsticks and Ragee. And Rihanna said that was her best song of 2023.

“I wrote the song. Peruzzi wrote the verse. After we made the song, Davido said he wanted the verse to be changed, so he called Peruzzi to do the verse. But I actually came up with the idea of the song. We did a bit of tweaking; that’s where Musa Keys and Peruzzi came in.”

