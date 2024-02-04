Enugu: ‘Fake Narrative’ — INEC Denies Report Of Official With Pre-Filled Result Sheets

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, denied reports that one of its employees was caught with pre-filled result sheets in Enugu State.

Recall that there reports that an INEC official was beaten to a pulp by angry voters for producing pre-filled result sheets for the rerun election at a polling unit in Igboeze north/Udenu federal constituency of the State.

In the said sheet, 443 votes were said to have been allocated to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, 31 votes to All Progressives Congress, and 15 votes to Labour Party candidates.

Reacting in a statement, INEC said: “Our attention has been drawn to some fake narratives circulating on the social media that a certain employee of the Commission was caught in Enugu State with a pre-filled result sheet for the rerun election held today.

“However, the said individual is not an employee of INEC. He is unknown to the Commission. The public should disregard the report.”

On Saturday, INEC conducted by-elections in some States following the death or resignation of members of the National and state Assemblies.