Fish Out Killers Of Ekiti Monarchs – Sunday Igboho Tells FG, Calls For Local Security

Popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, called on the Federal Government to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the killers of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Recall that some yet to be identified gunmen ambushed and assassinated Elesun of Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, and his Imojo counterpart, Oba Olatunde Olusola, on the highway between Ipapo and Oke Ake, on Monday.

However, Igboho in a statement on Thursday, stated that those accountable for the two monarchs’ deaths must be apprehended and brought to justice for their horrific act.

The statement reads: “My thoughts also go out to the affected families and the innocent school children kidnapped in Eporo Ekiti of Emure Local Government Area of the state. This sorrowful incident not only signifies a profound loss for the Yoruba people but also casts a sombre shadow on our identity as a peace-loving community. Such heinous acts undermine the security and progress of the state and other states grappling with this menace.

“I categorically condemn these barbaric murders and urgently call on both the state and Federal Governments to take decisive action in bringing the perpetrators to justice. We demand the immediate apprehension of the murderers and a thorough search of the surrounding woods and forests to root out those hiding to perpetrate such evil deeds.

“It is my solemn appeal and encouragement to government at all levels to allow us to mobilise local community vigilantes to complement all security agencies in protecting our people. This is very painful. Our people deserve to live. All those connected to such wicked acts, be it for politics, criminality, or sheer wickedness, should know that the end is near.”