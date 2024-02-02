“When My Son Died, God Told Me To Keep Moving Because I’m A soldier” – Yul Edochie (Video)

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has spoken out about his conversations with God following the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu, in 2023.

The actor, who was devastated and distraught by his son’s death, shared on his YouTube page that he was told two things by God.

He asserted that he heard from God, who assured him of his unwavering love. He said that God had revealed his motives for allowing his son to die.

Yul further said that God had informed him that he would eventually comprehend because he was preparing him for a journey ahead of him. He continued by saying that God had commanded him to thank Him constantly and that it was okay for him to cry.

In his words,

“I was in my room all alone in my house in Lagos. I was all alone, I was heartbroken, shattered. This happened a few days after I lost my son. I was knocked out, just in my room, down, I couldn’t understand why it happened.

God spoke to me, he said a couple of things to me. The first thing he said is that I shouldn’t think He doesn’t love me. I love you, and I have always loved you and I will always love you, but I have my reasons for letting this happen.

He said I wouldn’t understand why this is happening now, at this point in your life, but in time to come, you will understand.

Then He said again that I need the pain and he is taking me somewhere, on a journey and because of that journey I need the pain and the pain I was passing through is part of the process.

He told me to give him praise, at all times and in all situations. You don’t know why I let it happen, but trust him and give him praise.

God also said to me that it is okay to cry, but when I am done, I should get up, wipe my tears, and keep moving because I am a soldier”.

