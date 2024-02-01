Yul Ecstatic As He Writes Heartfelt Message To Father, Pete Edochie For Endorsing His Ministry

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has expressed gratitude to his father, Peter Edochie.

The actor, who two weeks prior had declared that he was at last prepared to answer God’s call, announced the opening of The Salvation Ministry, an online ministry where he will be sharing the gospel.

He held his first online service on Sunday, January 28th, where he recounted how God called him.

On his Instagram page, the actor said that his veteran father has backed his ministry after watching his first service and enjoying it.

He added that his father contacted him on Wednesday to congratulate him on his successful first life programme as a Minister of God.

Thanking his father for his support and hoping for a longer life, he wondered what more he could want of a father.

He wrote,

So yesterday, my father called me and congratulated me for successfully holding my first live program as a minister of God.

He said he watched it and he loved it.

He then gave me some bible verses to read and talk about in my program.

What more can I ask for from a father?

Thank you for the support, Dad.

Chief Pete Edochie. @peteedochie

The Lion of Africa.

May God keep you for many more years.

(120 years and above).

And continue to grant your heart’s desires.

Joy, peace, happiness, wealth, and fulfillment shall be yours forever.

Amen.

Ononenyi na Nteje.

Ebubedike.

Ibobo Umueri.

The Lion of Africa.

Nwoke Ike.

Nobody comes close to you.

Thank you, Sir.

I love you, Dad.

My man for life”.

