‘Governors Will Recruit Their Thugs Into State Police’ – Shehu Sani Warns

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has voiced his opposition to the idea of implementing state police as a solution to insecurity.

Recall that during an emergency meeting in Abuja last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and State Governors explored the concept of state police to address the nation’s security challenges.

Labelling it a potential catalyst for chaos, Sani warned against the likelihood of Governors deploying their partisan allies into the state police force to target political opponents.

READ ALSO: “Let’s Have State Police, But Governors Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Abuse It” – Arase

In a series of posts via X account on Monday, Sani wrote, “The governors will use the State Police to persecute the opposition, to harass ‘non-indigenes,’ to rig elections, and to counter the federal police in case of conflict of interest between the federal government and the state.

“Most state ruling party thugs will be recruited into the state police.”

The socio-political commentator argued that state police would not offer any unique solutions beyond what the military, police, and civil defense agencies have already attempted.

“The idea that the State Police will solve all the security problems in the country is a mirage. What magic can the state police perform that the military, police, and civil defense couldn’t? The State police will be an armed wing of the ruling party of each state. It’s a recipe for anarchy,” he opined.