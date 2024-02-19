Mercy Eke Reflects On Why She Lost To Ilebaye During BBNaija All-Stars Show

Mercy Eke, a former BBNaija winner, has revealed why she did not win for the second time in the show’s All-Stars edition.

Recall Mercy won the ‘Pepper Dem’ season in 2019, but she lost in the all-star edition to 22-year-old Ilebaye in 2023, finishing second.

While reflecting on the BBNaija All-Stars edition, Mercy Eke stated in a recent interview on Celebrity Quickies that was posted on comedian AY’s YouTube channel that she felt certain people were “allergic to winners,” which is why she didn’t win.

In her words;

“The first time, I went into the Big Brother House, it was all cute, lovely people. I played the game and I won the show. And I thought it was all cute, then I went back for the second time, and I found out that people were allergic to winners.

“They were like, ‘She had that, she can’t have it again. She has this, she can’t have it again.’ That’s why I did not win for the second time because they are allergic to winners. They were like, ‘She is already rich, give others a chance.’

“This second experience, I loved it. I will not even take anything away from it because it made me see people for who they truly are. It can only be God’s doing because without this second experience, I would not know a lot of things. I didn’t know that it is a crime to want to win again. But anyways, I am still a winner.”