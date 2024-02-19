‘Julius Abure Should Step Aside For Probe’ —State LP Chairmen To Peter Obi Over N3.5bn Fraud

Chairmen of the Labour Party (LP), in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, says Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman, must step aside amid the crisis rocking the Party.

According to them, stepping aside will pave way for fair and proper investigation into allegations of misappropriation of campaign funds levelled against him.

The chairmen, who were led by Solomon Ndem of Plateau State, made their position known while addressing journalists in Abuja at the weekend.

Oluchi Opara, LP’s now suspended National Treasurer, had accused Abure of misappropriating the sum of N3.5 billion generated from the sales of nomination forms and other activities ahead of the 2023 general election.

However, Abure and the Party via spokesperson Obiora Ifoh, denied the allegations.

Moreso, they beckoned on their 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to prevail on the situation, while hailing him for calling for external auditing of LP’s accounts.

Commending his unflinching commitment to probity and openness, Ndem said: “We stand before you with a profound appreciation for the responsiveness of HE Peter G. Obi, a stalwart in our party, for his swift action in response to the call for the external auditing of the LP accounts.

“This gesture underscores his unwavering commitment to transparency and the principles of the New Nigeria project.

“However, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where we must address certain internal matters for the sake of our party’s integrity in the spirit of openness and accountability as elected chairmen of Labour Party in Nigeria, we wish to address certain concerns that have come to our attention.

“We are appealing to His Excellency, Peter G. Obi, Senator Ahmed Datti, and other distinguished personalities within the party to join us in requesting Barrister Julius Abure to step aside.”