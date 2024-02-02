“I Lost My Wife To Breast Cancer After Selling My Two Cars For N4m” – Actor Lekan Olatunji Recounts

Lekan Olatunji, a Nollywood actor, has opened up about his wife’s tragic demise.

During an appearance on Talk to B with Biola Bayo, he disclosed that his spouse passed away due to breast cancer.

Lekan related how, in an attempt to save his wife’s life, he sold two of his cars for N4 million, but his efforts were in vain.

According to him, they didn’t know his wife had cancer until they went for a check-up and discovered that the illness had affected her spinal cord, rendering her unable to walk.

He stated that the doctors who examined her were amazed that her body hadn’t begun to degrade given that her cancer was already in an advanced stage.

“When we came to Lagos for the check-up, we didn’t even see any Nigerians, they were like apprentices there. Indians were the ones operating the machines. From there we were given the result and when we saw the result, it was cancer. But instead of reacting in her body, it hit her spinal cord. That was why she couldn’t walk again. Cancer of the breast, she just had something little there, but it wasn’t paining her.

When I questioned her about it, she said she told her Matron and she said it was due to family planning and it wasn’t paining her truthfully. It wasn’t reacting in her body at all.

Even the doctors that examined her said her body ought to have started decaying, at the level that it was. They said we were going to do 2 urgent surgeries worth N12.5million.

In her presence, she looked at me and started crying. I said don’t worry, I went outside and started crying. 12.5m, where will I see it? So the whole family had to be involved because we couldn’t hide it anymore. We were about to fly her out, but unfortunately, we didn’t get a Visa on time. Because the family head said we should bring her over to America, and the expenses will be deducted from his salary. If we don’t do the first operation to correct the spinal cord, she won’t be able to walk again. I sold two of my cars for 4 million.

The first surgery we did was 5.8million, everything we spent was about N7.8million in Lagos and she was there for like two weeks”.

Watch the interview below…