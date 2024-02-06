“I Love Gay People, I Was Scamming Banks Before 419 Became Popular” – Charly Boy (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has revealed that he was involved in fraud in the past.

Charly Boy made this known in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

While reiterating his love for gay people, Charly Boy recounted how a “woman” he went into the bedroom with “changed to a full-blown man” after showering.

He said he is tired of a submissive wife and now wants a woman who would make him submit.

READ MORE: “My Pr*ck No Dey Rise” – Charly Boy Speaks On Why He No Longer Enjoys Being Around Women

Charly Boy said: “I love gay people, i spoiled from belle, because at 16, you can imagine i don born.

“My first son is almost 52 years, i was scamming banks. Even before una begin hear of 419, I don do small.

“My papa, when i dey small, he damaged me with religion and religiosity, i dont want be oga again, i don tired, i need a kind wife i will submit to.

See video bellow: