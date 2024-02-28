“I Stole Tricycle To Finance My Music” – Bella Shmurda [VIDEO]

Bella Shmurda, a Nigerian singer, has revealed how desperation drove him to do some unsavoury things as a struggling artist.

Speaking in the documentary Tension in Ibadan, the Afrobeats artist revealed that he once hijacked a tricycle to fund his music.

In the widely circulated video, he claimed that desperation led him to sign a record deal that did not go well.

In his words,

“I shouldn’t have rushed. We will never get to see the future. So everybody is rushing. I went into some things that didn’t later pay off. I went to sign a deal with rush which later was funny.

“I stole keke (tricycle) because of money but Alhamdulilah, I’m here today.”

The musician stated that becoming a father has influenced the type of music and videos he produces.

He said,

“Seeing my son, inspires me. What’s on my head is, ‘Wettin this boy go see in the next 10 years?’ I don’t want him to see my old videos. I want him to see a new Bella,”.

