“I Want To Show Love To President Tinubu And Bring Attention To Their Culture” – Rick Ross

Renowned American rapper Rick Ross expressed his wish to honour Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and spread knowledge of Nigerian culture.

This is in response to his previous announcement that he intended to work with some Nigerian musicians.

In a video that surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, he expressed his desire to demonstrate love to several African Presidents.

The iconic hip-hop musician emphasised his aim to highlight global cultures and show love to international leaders, beginning with Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu.

READ MORE: “Even In Famine, My Family And I Will Be Satisfied” – Pastor Bolaji Stirs Reaction Over Recent Declaration

In his words,

“I want to show love to the presidents of some of these amazing countries. I just want to bring attention to the cultures and amazing artists. Let’s start with Nigeria: Bola Tinubu!”

SEE VIDEO: