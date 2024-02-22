Police Arrest Four Fake Soldiers In Lagos, Recover Ammunition

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four persons for parading themselves as army officers at Aina Street, Oshodi and other parts of the State.

It was gathered from a Police source on Wednesday that the quartet – Ben Okafor, Darlington Iheanacho, Jonathan Yahaya, and Mohammed Umar were nabbed following sting operations across the State.

Okafor and Iheanacho were apprehended on Monday at about 10:30pm at Aina Street.

Having claimed to be a corporal in the Nigerian Army, Okafor was caught with a jackknife alongside Iheanacho during a scuffle with another man identified simply as Oludotun.

Although the police had yet to ascertain the extent of Oludotun’s involvement in the alleged crime, he was suspected to be an accomplice of the duo.

After some policemen who arrived at the scene searched the two suspects, when their identities became doubtful, a fake Nigerian Army identity card bearing Corporal Geoffrey Emmanuel with serial number 140861, a jackknife, and pepper spray were said to have been recovered from them.

The police source told Punch, “Okafor, who claimed to be a Corporal in the Nigerian Army, was seen with a jack knife alongside one Darlington Chidebere Iheanacho fighting one Oludotun. The latter reported that the soldier was chasing him with a jack knife and threatened to kill him.

“After the suspects were arrested and searched, a fake Nigerian Army identity card bearing CPL Geoffrey Emmanuel with serial no. 140861, a jack knife, and pepper spray were recovered from them.”

In a similar development just a few hours apart, Yahaya and Umar were also arrested for allegedly wearing black combat boots and camouflage trousers from the Nigerian Army uniforms.

Upon interrogation, the suspects were believed to be imposters after they had failed to disclose their real identities and how they had obtained their uniforms.

“A Major attached to 81 Division Nigerian Army Provost, Bonny Camp Lagos, took Jonathan Yahaya and Mohammed Umar to the Onikan Division after the suspects were arrested when one of them was wearing a pair of camouflage trousers and a black combat boot, while the second was wearing a Nigeria Army uniform.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that both suspects were fake soldiers; they could not ascertain how the suspects got the army uniforms, hence their apprehension,” the source added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest, stating that all the suspects would be charged to court immediately after the investigation into their crime was completed.

“The suspects will be charged to court after the investigation,” he said.