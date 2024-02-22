“Turn-By-Turn Democracy Kills Fairness” – Oshiomile, Says Tinubu Against Zoning Of Edo APC Guber Ticket

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is against the zoning of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the Edo State.

Recall that the Party’s leadership declared the State governorship primary election inconclusive after some aspirants were declared winners of the exercise.

A fresh primary is expected to be conducted in the State today.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday after a meeting with Tinubu, Oshiomhole said he came to seek clarification from the president on rumours regarding the primary.

The former Edo governor said the President expressed commitment to a free and fair primary.

“The President has affirmed that he has no voting right in Edo state. Even though the Edo people have the right to vote for the President, therefore, what matters to him is to ensure that APC members in Edo State in the direct primaries, participate in the free and fair primaries.

“That is the decision of the president. There have been rumours in the air that there is probably zoning to one area or zoning to another area.

“The president said that as far as he is concerned, he is committed only to free and fair primaries not based on zoning because you don’t do zoning on the eve of the primary.

“If there’s going to be zoning those involved in the decision will have to be so comprehensive that the people of the state understand it. And number two, if you have zoning, you will not allow people who are not from the particular zone to procure forms,” the former Edo Governor said.

⁣

Oshiomhole said it is unfair to single out Edo State for zoning when the same was not done for the Kogi and Benue governorship tickets.

“Is it not the same APC where recently, in Kogi state, you have back-to-back somebody from one senatorial zone succeeding the other?” He asked.

“Why is Edo different? In Benue state, since 1999, you’ve had only people from one part, one particular language, the Tivs that have produced governor after governor since 1999.

“Are you about to change the rules? In any case, who are you and I to dictate to Edo APC members where their candidate must come from?⁣

⁣

“If you impose a candidate, as some of you want to suggest when you go for the election proper, are you going to tell people to vote based on your privileged elite consensus of turn-by-turn democracy? ⁣

⁣

“What I’ve committed to is that in a democracy, the majority must necessarily have their way. You can’t do it otherwise, there is no sentiment about it.

“Fairness means that the outcome is a reflection of the will of the people. Fairness is not when you allocate. This turn-by-turn democracy kills fairness.”

⁣