“If Any Of My Wives Cheat And I Know, Oti Loo” – Portable Reacts To Seun Kuti’s Stance On Infidelity

Portable, a controversial singer, has responded to Seun Kuti’s viral statement in which he brazenly proclaimed his willingness to forgive a cheating wife.

Taking to his Instagram comment section, Portable threw a light shade at Seun Kuti as he expressed that he would not be able to do it.

He disclosed that he would not tolerate it if any of his wives chose to cheat on him, and he made a suggestion that he might pass away quickly if he ever accept it.

Insinuating that Seun is not a responsible man, he went on to declare that any man who permits it without saying anything is not a responsible man.

He wrote,

“If any of my wife cheat and I know oti loo because I don’t want to die young if your wife dey cheat and you no fit talk that’s means you’re not responsible man sha no forget say them fit you your woman get you down”

