Nedu Confirms Second Marriage Years After Paternity Fraud Ended His First

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, a comedian and well-known celebrity, has announced that he has remarried.

In the most recent Offair Show broadcast, he made this revelation.

He did not, however, reveal the identity of his new bride or the date of their marriage.

In his words,

“I am married. My second marriage. My first marriage ended, obviously, it’s everywhere on the internet.

“My first marriage didn’t end because I cheated. I’m not going to talk about why it ended because it’s my private life. I’m not going to talk about it,”

Recall that in 2018, the actor filed for divorce from Uzoamaka, his former spouse, on the grounds of paternity fraud.

