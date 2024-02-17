‘If You’re Clueless On What To Do, Throw In The Towel’ – PDP Govs To Tinubu, APC

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says if the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government cannot solve the many challenges Nigerians are plagued with, they had better give up the ruling position.

The Governors, under the aegis of the PDP Governors’ Forum, specifically noted that the hardship and suffering under the All Progressives Congress (APC), have no tribal, religious or party colouration, stressing that “a hungry man is an angry man.”

The forum which gave the advice in a statement at the weekend by its Director-General, Cyril Maduabum in Abuja, pointed out that the much work ultimately ends at the President’s table as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the Chief Salesman and leader of Nigeria.

They further assured that as stakeholders in governance, it would continue to work collaboratively with the President in finding lasting solutions to “a very difficult situation created or exacerbated by the APC since 2015.”

The Governors however frowned at the Minister of Information, APC Governors’ Forum and other officials of the APC-led Government who criticised the PDP-GF for their suggestions on the way forwardoo in a communique issued at the end of their recent meeting in Abuja.

The statement read: “It must be noted that even though Nigeria is a Federation, there is indeed only one economy.

“Hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians have no tribal, religious or party colouration. A hungry man is an angry man.

“While all tiers of government have a role to play, the APC led Federal Government has a disproportionate role to play in mobilising Nigerians and all organs and tiers of government for sustainable solutions.

“If it can not do so or is unable to do so, it should graciously throw in the towel.

“Attempts by the Honourable Minister of Information, APC Governors’ Forum and other officials of the Federal Government who criticised the PDP Governors’ Forum for their patriotic intervention should be guided by the fact that the APC sought power to solve the problems of Nigeria not to compound them or shift blame, or grandstand or use propaganda to obfuscate or confuse issues.

“PDP governed States are comparatively the best in Nigeria in terms of developmental policies, programmes, and projects that benefit their States positively, regular payment of salaries, pensions, gratuities, and minimum wage to their workforce.

“State governments that are delinquent on these issues are not of PDP extraction. It is false to say so.

“Even the food crises are exacerbated by insecurity and high exchange rate issues, among others, which are largely federal subjects.

“The PDP Governors as stakeholders in governance would continue to work collaboratively with Mr. President to find lasting solutions to a very difficult situation created or exacerbated by the APC since 2015. We believe in co-operative Federalism.

“The bulk ultimately stops at Mr. Presidents table as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the Chief Salesman and leader of Nigeria.

“We are not in doubt that he is trying his best. We only hope and pray that his best is good enough to take Nigeria out of the woods in the shortest possible time.”