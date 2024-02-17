“Victim’s Mother Didn’t Show Up” – Police On Why Costumier Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl On Set Was Released

The Delta State Police Command has disclosed the reasons behind the release on bail of Nollywood costumier Prince Onyenwere, who was charged with sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

After being detained in January for allegedly assaulting a female on a movie set, he was released, causing a social media uproar.

In a statement made on Saturday, police spokesperson Bright Edafe noted that the victim’s mother exacerbated the situation by announcing that she and her family had forgiven the suspect and chose not to appear with her daughter, culminating in the suspect’s release.

Edafe also provided a statement from the victim’s mother, Austine Timi, in which she expressed her desire to dismiss her complaint in order to move on from the situation.

The police spokesperson wrote via Instagram;

“Regarding the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl by the actor “prince” I want members of the public to read how the mother of the victim compounded the entire case stating that she and her family has forgiven the suspect. She refused to show up with the victim. Attached are screenshots of text messages, and an affidavit.

“On the premise of that, charging the suspect was granted a temporary bail with the hope that the family will do the right thing,”

